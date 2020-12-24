Govt Announces Winter Vacation In Kashmir, Jammu Colleges

SRINAGAR: The J&K Higher Education Department on Thursday announced winter vacation for Government Degree Colleges (GDCs) in Kashmir and in winter zones of Jammu.

As per an order issued by Talat Parvez Rohella (Commissioner Secretary, Government HeD), a copy of which lies with , all the GDCs in Kashmir and winter zones of Jammu would observe winter vacation from December 28 to February 14, 2021.

Also, the degree colleges falling in summer zones of Jammu would observe winter vacation from December 26 to January 4.