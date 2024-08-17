ACB files separate cases against ex-Handloom MD for corruption, backdoor appointments

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 16: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has registered two separate cases against Rakesh Sharma, the former Managing Director of J&K State Handloom Development Corporation Ltd, on charges of corruption and illegal appointments.

These cases are based on the findings of a preliminary enquiry conducted by the ACB.

An ACB official said that the first case, registered under FIR number 11/2024 with ACB Jammu, involves allegations that Sharma, in conspiracy with the proprietors of M/S Shree Tex Engineers in Maharashtra, procured looms at inflated prices for the Samba Handloom project.

According to him, the Government had allocated Rs 6 crore for the procurement of handloom machinery, but Sharma allegedly purchased Airjet looms, which are not classified as handlooms, from M/S Shree Tex Engineers at a higher cost than what was quoted by the lowest bidder, M/S AAR AAR Enterprises from Panipat.

He said the ACB’s investigation revealed that the tendering process was manipulated to benefit M/S Shree Tex Engineers.

Although M/S AAR AAR Enterprises offered the lowest price of Rs 12.25 lakh per loom, including GST, the ACB official said the Corporation bypassed this and purchased six looms from M/S Shree Tex Engineers at a total cost of Rs 96.80 lakh plus GST.

“This decision, made under a conspiracy, resulted in a significant loss to the state exchequer and provided undue benefits to the involved parties,” he said.

The ACB official further said that the second case, registered under FIR number 12/2024, relates to Sharma’s alleged abuse of power in making illegal appointments and promotions within the Corporation.

He said the investigation found that Sharma approved the backdoor appointment of 14 individuals without advertising the posts, violating established procedures.

Additionally, during his tenure, Sharma sanctioned large-scale promotions, bypassing the Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) and ignoring the Corporation’s sanctioned strength, he said.

According to the ACB official, out of 195 promotions, 137 were made without DPC recommendations, some even to employees who did not meet the minimum service period requirement.

Both cases are under investigation by the ACB, he added.