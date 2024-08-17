JU employees tourney concludes

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 16: The Jammu University Employees Tournament 2024-25, organized by the Campus Sports Committee, concluded with exciting final matches across various disciplines.

In Badminton, Prof. Sunandan Singh Jamwal and Dr. Tarsem Singh emerged victorious in the men’s doubles, while Shantul Raina won the men’s singles title. Deepika Singh claimed the women’s singles championship.

Table-Tennis results saw Prof. Susheel Kumar Sharma and Prof. Rakesh Vaid winning the men’s doubles, with Er. Rajesh Kumar securing the men’s singles title. In the women’s singles, Komal Bakshi emerged as the champion. In Chess, Vishal Sudan triumphed over Sandeep Arya in the final after winning his semi-final match against Arshit Paul.

Carom events saw Prof. Susheel Kumar Sharma and Sh. Tinku Kumar winning the men’s doubles, with Abhinav Sharma securing the men’s singles title. Pooja Manhas and Sonika Sharma took the women’s doubles, while Rinki Bajaj won the women’s singles.

The tournament was officiated by a team of referees including Ravish Vaid, Vikas Karlopia, Jeeval Lal, Gagan Kumar, Pd Singh, Jai Bharat, Inderjeet Singh, and Raj Kumar Bakshi.