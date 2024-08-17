SCERT Jammu hosts consultative meet to review Balvatika Workbook for pre-school classes

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 16: The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) Jammu hosted a consultative meet at its Divisional Office today to review the Balvatika Workbook for pre-school classes. The workbook was developed by the Population Education, Girls Education, Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE), and Education for All Wing of Academic Unit II.

The event brought together educational experts and early childhood educators, including Vinod Kumar Behnal (Joint Director) and Neha Gupta from CDPO Mission Poshan (ICDS) Jammu, Prof Shashi Manhas, Department of Home Science, University of Jammu (JU); Prof Zubeir, Dean, School of Teacher Education, Cluster University of Jammu; Sapna Mahajan Rohmetra, Director, Montessori Pre-School Jammu; Dr Sarita Sood, Assistant Professor, Department of Psychology, JU; Dr Sushant K Panda, Assistant Professor, Department of Education, JU; Dr Shalini Rana, Assistant Professor, Government College of Education, Jammu; Jasvinder Kour, Lecturer; Tapasya, Lecturer; Shashi Bala, Master; and Geeta Bharti, Teacher from the School Education Department.

Dr Sanjeevani, HoD ECCE Wing, opened the session with a welcome address and an overview of the consultative meet while Jaswinder Kour presented a detailed PowerPoint on the workbooks during the first technical session.

Prof (Dr) Sindhu Kapoor, Joint Director at SCERT Divisional Office Jammu, emphasized the importance of aligning the Balvatika workbooks with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the National Curriculum Framework for Foundational Stage (NCF-FS).

Vinod Kumar Behnal, Joint Director of Mission Poshan (ICDS) J&K, led the second technical session, praising the workbook and stressing the significance of the play-way method and skill development for children.

Participants reviewed the Workbooks’ content, design, and pedagogical approaches to ensure they meet regional needs and are consistent with NEP 2020. The event was moderated by Neeraj Jamwal and coordinated by Anil Sharma, Academic Officers at SCERT.

Dr Sanjeevani reaffirmed SCERT J&K’s commitment to providing quality early childhood education materials that foster literacy, creativity, critical thinking, and socio-emotional development.