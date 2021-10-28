AC strengthens Audit & Inspection Department

SRINAGAR, OCTOBER 28: The Administrative Council (AC) which met here under the chairmanship of the Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, approved the strengthening of Audit & Inspection Department by creating 54 posts at various levels to ensure establishment of District Audit Offices in each district.

Farooq Khan and Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisors to the Lieutenant Governor, Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary, J&K and Nitishwar Kumar, Principal Secretary to the Lieutenant Governor attended the meeting.

The decision is aimed at making the audit exercise more effective, decentralized and broad based to enhance the coverage of government offices and bring accountability in governance. Internal audit of various government entities will be held periodically in a phased manner.

The Audit and Inspection Department is an empowered arm of the Government for internal audit of government departments and autonomous bodies. The resources of the Department will be augmented to take follow up action on Audit Inspection Report (AIRs) by way of constituting Audit Analysis Monitoring and Follow up Cells (AMFC) at UT and Divisional level.