AC approves transfer of state land for various public purposes

SRINAGAR, Oct 28: The Administrative Council (AC) which met here under the chairmanship of the Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, approved the proposal of Revenue Department to transfer various parcels of land for public purposes.

Farooq Khan and Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisors to the Lieutenant Governor, Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary, J&K and Nitishwar Kumar, Principal Secretary to the Lieutenant Governor attended the meeting.

The Administrative Council approved the transfer of land measuring 20 kanal in favour of Police Department for construction of SDPO Office /Police Station Litter in District Pulwama.

Further, approval was given to transfer 524 kanal 11 marla of land in favour of CRPF for establishing battalion camping sites at Village “Brah”, Tehsil Shangus, District Anantnag, Village “Jummo”, Tehsil Pahalgam, District Anantnag, Village “Subhanpahari”, Tehsil Bijbehara, District Anantnag, Village “Allowpora Sheikhpora”, Tehsil Keegam, District Shopian, Village “Zawoora Baderhama”, Tehsil Shopian, District Shopian, “Oukhoo”, Tehsil Kakapora District Pulwama, Village “Kadlabal”, Tehsil Pampore, District Pulwama, and Village “Koil”, Tehsil Pulwama, District Pulwama.

The land will be transferred against the payment as per the Stamp Duty Rates notified for the year, 2021. It will provide for safe and proper accommodation to CRPF personnel and their families.

Moreover, sanction was also accorded to the transfer of 122 kanal at Kupwara, Baramulla and Budgam districts in Kashmir Division in favour of Department of Disaster Management Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction for construction of 1BHK tenements for Kashmiri migrant employees appointed under the PM’s Development Package.