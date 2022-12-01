AC approves subsidized Rooftop Solar Power Plants on Residential Buildings across JK

JAMMU, Dec 1: In a significant step towards a greener future, the Administrative Council (AC) which met here under the chairmanship of the Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, approved installation of Roof Top Solar power plantson Residential Buildings across all districts of J&K.

Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to the Lieutenant Governor, Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary, J&K attended the meeting.

The 20 MW Rooftop Solar Power Plants on Residential Buildings shall be installed by the Jammu and Kashmir Energy Development Agency (JAKEDA), Science and Technology Department, under “Grid Connected Rooftop Solar Programme, Phase-II” of Ministry of New Renewable Energy at aprojectcostofRs104Crore. These Rooftop Solar Power Plants will be connected with the Grid on Net Metering basis.

Besides, providing a clean and green environment through reduction of carbon emission, the generation of solar energy through Rooftop Solar Programme shall also offset power requirements of domestic consumers in Jammu and Kashmir.

Under the new progressive and investor-friendly policy, the government would extend subsidy contribution equivalent to 25% of the project, for the installation of Grid Tied Roof top Solar Power Plants on residential buildings across all districts of UT of J&K. The project is to be completed by the end of November 2023 and shall be maintained free of cost for a period of five years by JAKEDA through the empanelled vendors.