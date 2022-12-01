My Town My Pride | Prabhari Officers to mentor their towns for few years: CS to Visiting Officers

Soft power as significant to people as hard infrastructure

Emphasis to be on delivery of services, efficiency

JAMMU, DECEMBER 01: Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta today remarked that the ‘Prabhari Officers’ for towns under ‘My Town My Pride 2.0’ should assimilate themselves into the ethos of these places as they are going to mentor these for few years.

He made these comments while speaking during an interactive session held to sensitize the visiting officers about this programme.

The meeting was attended by all the Administrative Secretaries, Divisional Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners and other senior officers besides the designated visiting officers for all the 78 ULBs.

Kashmir based officers participated in the meeting through video conferencing.

Dr Mehta impressed upon them to be proactive throughout this programme and have close allegiance with them so that the relationship is long-lasting and favorable. He observed that there are sufficient funds at the disposal of PRIs and they should be assisted fully to develop efficient plans for the people of respective areas.

The Chief Secretary also made out that focus should be on service delivery instead of creating the infrastructure only. He maintained that soft power like Aadhar Card, Golden Card, Property Certificate, Land Passbook, Ration Card, enrolment in Social Security Schemes are equally significant for people. He stated that these services empower people and make access to utilities easy. He asked the officers to create ample awareness among public about all the online services and portals created by the government during past few years.

He laid emphasis on formulation of different plans like City Tourism Plan, City Livelihood Plan, City Cleanliness Plan and others in consultation with the locals and elected Municipal bodies. He sensitized all the officers about the importance of such activities and called upon them to put in their best efforts to saturate demand for self employment. He also asked them to saturate the Centrally Sponsored Schemes meant for such areas.

The Chief Secretary observed that the cities are the face of every region and people in cities are most sensitive, vocal and knowledgeable. He advised the officers to engage with them more purposefully and make best out of this engagement. He stressed on creating each of them into ‘Aspirational Towns’.

The Chief Secretary also stressed on making the revenue records of cities like Jammu and Srinagar readily available to people for their viewing. He directed officers to undertake time bound updation and reconciliation of these records based on the allied facts and documents. He also told them to take the initiative of creating geo tagged and 3-dimensional digital records for these cities so that those owning vertical properties like flats etc have better avenues to monitor it. He called on the Visiting Officers to create the awareness about online services and RAS feedback in public so that they are able to avail these at their doorsteps.

About the programme the Principal Secretary, H&UDD said that the essence of the programme is to strengthen a feeling of connect between the government and the people with the participation of the ULBs.

It was given out that a suggested Activity Schedule has been prepared for the visiting officer. He/she shall hold interactions with prominent citizens, frontline government functionaries, social organization, respectable citizens of the area and the general public.

The Officers were also instructed to visit schools, health institutions besides important town assets/amenities related to various sectors including town halls. The Prabhari officers shall visit major projects of public importance, participate in exhibitions/melas, distribution of certificates etc.

The officer shall, during his interactions lay particular emphasis on Urban issues, education, nutrition and health of children, empowerment of women, general cleanliness, solid waste management, vermi- composting, rainwater harvesting and water conservation.

In addition they have to make full use of Centrally Sponsored Schemes, Saturation of individual beneficiary schemes, Self-employment schemes, Bank linked schemes- including departmental subsidy schemes, Empowerment and transparency through digital initiatives, ensure fairness in governance; CSS/Individual beneficiary schemes besides creating awareness about Brastachar Mukt; Bhai Mukt & Nasha Mukt J&K, as was revealed during the interaction.

It was further said that a week long ‘Shahri Jan Abhiyan’ is going to proceed this 2nd edition of My Town My Pride programme under which the Visiting Officers would go to their designated ULBs on 5th and 6th of this month. The elected representatives of the ULBs (Mayor/Deputy Mayor, Presidents/Vice Presidents, Counselors) shall be at the forefront of all activities throughout the programme.