Govt appoints enquiry officer to check malfunctioning at GMC Baramulla

Srinagar, Dec 01: Jammu and Kashmir government on Thursday appointed an inquiry officer to check the reports about the malfunctioning in Government Medical College (GMC) Baramulla.

“Sanction is hereby accorded to the appointment of Dr. Yashpal Sharma, Director (Coordination) new Government Medical Colleges of J&K as Inquiry Officer to enquire into the matter regarding malfunctioning in Government Medical College, Baramulla,” reads an order, issued by Bhupinder Kumar, Secretary to the Government.

“The Inquiry Officer shall submit the report within a period of 03 weeks from the date of issuance of this Government order,” the order reads. (KNO)