J&K | MVD likely to suspend online Services for 2 Days

JAMMU, DEC 1: As per the concerned authorities, the online services in the Regional Transport Offices/Assistant Regional Transport Offices in the Union Territory of J&K are likely to remain suspended on 1st and 2nd December, 2022 in view of shifting of the Internet Service Provider ( (ISP) to Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL).

The Department has regretted the inconvenience caused to Service users.