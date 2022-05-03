AC approves creation of posts in different Government departments

JAMMU, MAY 3: The Administrative Council (AC) which met here under the chairmanship of the Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, today approved the departmental proposals for creation of new posts in various sectors.

Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to the Lieutenant Governor, Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary, J&K and Nitishwar Kumar, Principal Secretary to the Lieutenant Governor attended the meeting.

The Administrative Council approved the proposal of Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs Department to create 15 and 50 posts under various categories in the UT and District Consumer Commissions, respectively. These posts include Registrars, Joint Registrars, Accounts officers, Private Secretaries, Readers, Section Officers, Senior Stenographers, Junior Stenographers, Senior Assistants, and Junior Assistants.

In view of the constitutional changes in Jammu and Kashmir, the UT and District Consumer Commissions were established as per the provisions of the Central Consumer Protection Act, 2019. With the provisioning of adequate man power, these forums will be made effectively functional to address various consumer grievances.

The Administrative Council further approved the proposal of Health & Medical Education Department for creation of 1612 posts of various categories, 806 posts each for Government Medical College, Udhampur and Government Medical College, Handwara (Kupwara).

The decision will enable the Health & Medical Education Department to start the course curriculum in these new Government Medical Colleges from the academic session 2022-23.

Moreover, the Administrative Council also approved the proposal of Higher Education Department to transfer 171 vacant posts from Higher Education to the Cluster Universities of Jammu/Srinagar. The identified 171 vacant posts (lien-free) of faculty (Gazetted) are transferred to Cluster Universities Jammu and Srinagar for filling up through respective direct recruitment drives.

Earlier, under the Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA), the Government of Jammu and Kashmir established two Cluster Universities, one each at Srinagar and Jammu by clubbing together 10 prestigious colleges of the regions. To make these Cluster Universities functional, the Higher Education Department has previously sanctioned 132 posts of different categories in teaching and non-teaching segments in favour of these Cluster Universities.