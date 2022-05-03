AC approves enhanced scholarships for the children of weavers and artisans

Revised Education Scheme approved for Handicrafts & Handlooms sector

JAMMU, MAY 3: The Administrative Council (AC), which met here under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, revised the education scheme for children of weavers/artisans of Handicrafts and Handloom departments.

Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to the Lieutenant Governor, Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary, J&K and Nitishwar Kumar, Principal Secretary to the Lieutenant Governor attended the meeting.

The revised education scheme for the children of Handicraft/Handloom weavers aims at providing scholarship in tune with present education scenario to provide much needed financial support to the weavers with regard to the education of their children.

Under the revised scheme, scholarships will be provided to eligible children at the rate of Rs. 1500 per year (on completion of 1st primary), Rs. 2000 per year (on completion of 2nd primary), and actual fee fixed by the Government (for class 11th onwards including technical/professional education).

Earlier, the benefits were available only to the girl child, but the revised scheme has extended the scope of financial assistance to male children as well.

The eligible students can apply for scholarship to the concerned Assistant Director, who shall conduct proper verification before disbursal of the scholarship amount as per the laid down norms. The scholarship will be disbursed among the eligible students directly in their bank accounts though Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

Originally, the scholarship by the Directorate of Handicrafts and Handlooms was provided the girl child of handloom weavers up to the primary level at the rates of Rs.100, 200, 300, 400, 500, and 600 per annum for class I, II, III, IV, V, and VI respectively.

Moreover, the Administrative Council also asked the Department to consider extension of such financial benefits to the children belonging to similarly situated sections of society.