NMC, DCI advise aspirants not to travel to Pak for Medical, Dental Education

JAMMU, MAY 3: National Medical Commission (NMC) and Dental Council of India (DCI) have advised all concerned not to travel to Pakistan for pursuing Medical/Dental Education.

According to communiqués issued in this regard by Secretary NMC and Secretary DCI, any Indian national/overseas citizen of India who intends to take admission in MBBS/BDS or equivalent medical/dental course in any medical/dental college of Pakistan shall not be eligible for appearing in FMGE/screening test or seeking employment in India on the basis of educational qualifications (in any subject) acquired in Pakistan except those who had joined Pakistan degree colleges/institutions before December 2018 or later after obtaining Security Clearance from MHA till date.

“However, migrants and their children who have acquired medical/dental degree or higher education in Pakistan and have been awarded citizenship by India would continue to be eligible for appearing in FMGE/ NEXT/screening Test or seeking employment in India after obtaining Security Clearance from MHA”, stated NMC and DCI.