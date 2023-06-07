ABVP protests for continuation of Academic Arrangement faculty

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 7: GGM Science College unit of Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad today protested against the disengagement of Academic Arrangement faculty.

Shouting slogans against the Higher Education Department, the protesting students and ABVP activists held protest demonstration near the college gate.

ABVP lambasted the Higher Education Department for allegedly making mockery of the miseries of the students, who are suffering badly because of disengagement of the Academic Arrangement Faculty.

“As per the contract, the tenure of the appointed Academic Arrangement Teachers has expired with effect from May 31, 2023. Due to this, students are facing problems as their syllabus is not yet completed while the session is already going late as per the schedule set by the Cluster University of Jammu,” they explained and alleged that disengagement of Academic Arrangement Teachers by Higher Education Department has created total chaos owing to shortage of teachers.

In order to tackle this issue, ABVP demanded immediate extension of the tenure of Academic Arrangement Teachers without any further delay so that the syllabus of students may be completed.

“ABVP always demands for permanent appointment of faculty soon but till then the system of contractual must be followed as the students are suffering,” said the students and raised a question mark on the intentions of Department of Higher Education about its anti-students approach.

Why Academic Arrangement Teachers were disengaged when the Department knew that there is huge shortage of permanent teachers in Colleges and this session has already been delayed?” asked AVBP GGM Science College President Harish Sharma and Secretary Varun Manhas.