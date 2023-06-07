SDM Chowki Choura provides sports items to school children

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 7: Virender Gupta, Sub Divisional Magistrate, Chowki Choura made an extensive tour of Kanehari Panchayat here today.

During his visit, he distributed sports items to the young school-going children of Government High School, Kanehari and Government Middle School, Kanehari.

He emphasized the importance of sports, physical activities and stressed upon the young minds to devote considerably towards the games also to promote healthy habits like team-work, sportsman spirit and leadership skills so that they could feel more relaxed and focused towards their studies.

However, a jubilant mood amongst all of them could visibly be seen upon the last working day before the onset of summer vacations. Simultaneously, the teachers in the respective schools were asked to show full dedication towards their academic curriculum.

While visiting the Panchayat of Kanehari village, an issue of passing the water-pipes under Jal Jeevan Mission, from the fields of the one farmer Vijay Kumar which was brought to the notice of the Sub Divisional Magistrate, he immediately resolved the matter by asking Jal Shakti Department to route these pipes as per the already laid-down pathways.

Meanwhile, an awareness drive was also launched at Police Post Chowki Choura by Virender Gupta, Sub Divisional Magistrate against traffic violators.