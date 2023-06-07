Employees Joint Action Forum calls on MD Housing, highlights issues

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 7: A delegation of Jammu Kashmir Government Employees Joint Action Forum today called on MD Housing Shabir Ahmad Keen, in his office chamber and held detailed discussion on demands of employees /Govt Service Assistants.

The delegation, led by senior leaders Subhash Verma, Sushil Sudan and Suresh Sharma, brought to the notice of the MD various issues viz Gratuity Act and its payment to all, pension benefits, rational transfer policy, holding of DPC, etc .

The MD gave patient hearing and assured that all welfare measures were being taken by him, including strengthening of assets of board by taking up of Dream Shopping, multistorey buildings and parking at very high magnitude at available board land at Golmarket Gandhi Nagar.

He said the Board infrastructure is being widened not only to meet social obligations but to generate good revenue to make it sustainable and meet further welfare measures of the employees. He also informed the delegation that the Govt has decided to construct employees residential colony both at Jammu and Kashmir very shortly.

The leaders appreciated LG administration for appointing an honest, dynamic and dedicated officer as board MD and said that this would go in a long way in improving the safeguarding Govt property.

The delegation also comprised of Rajesh Jamwal, Suraj Parkesh Sapolia, Ram Lubaya, Vijant Kumar and Sanjeev Kumar.