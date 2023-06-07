IIIM organizes Skill Development on High-end Research

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 7: CSIR-Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine (IIIM) Jammu, as part of the One Week One Lab (OWOL) campaign, organized a `Skill Development programme on High-end Research’.

It was attended by about 200 participants drawn from various divisions of different institutions such as AIIMS Jammu, Central University of Jammu, IIT Jammu, University of Jammu, SKUAST Jammu, Cluster University of Jammu and various Government Degree Colleges of Jammu district.

In the first technical session, Dr Deepika Singh, Principal Scientist and Head, Quality Management & Instrumentation Division, CSIR-IIIM Jammu, spoke on principles & applications of sophisticated analytical techniques in Drug Discovery. This was followed by the hands on training on the operation of sophisticated Instruments like HPTLC, HPLC, GC-MS/MS, LC-MS/MS, ICPMS and NMR.

The visiting students were made to see Quality Control & Quality Assurance and cGMP pilot plant facility of the institute where Chemistry, Manufacturing & Control studies are carried out as per regulatory guidelines. Further, hands on experience on standardized protocols for physicochemical analysis of honey as per regulatory guidelines and quality assessment of water as per IS specifications was also imparted.

In the second technical session, Dr Mohd Jamal Dar, Principal Scientist, Pharmacology Division, delivered a talk on the theme, “Preclinical Drug Development: An Overview” wherein he explained the different steps involved in the pre-clinical development of drugs from new chemical entity (NCE) and phytopharmaceuticals. This was, again, followed by live demonstration of the animal experimentation where the visiting students observed the various experimental models being used for exploratory studies in different disease areas of research.

Earlier, Dr Zabeer Ahmed, Director CSIR-IIIM, while interacting with the students, said that the skill development session was aimed to enhance the skills of researchers and professionals in the field of advanced research, providing them with valuable insights and knowledge to advance their work.