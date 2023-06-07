LEAD announces InnoLEAD – masterclass for startups, entrepreneurs in J&K

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 7: Members from LJK Economic Growth and Development Dialogue (LEAD) today announced InnoLEAD 2023, a masterclass for startups and entrepreneurs in Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing a press conference, organizers said the Event is scheduled to take place on 9-10 June and aimed at strengthening the startup ecosystem in J&K besides fueling economic growth in the region. InnoLEAD will be a gathering of startup founders, industry leaders and experts.

They said the Event is planned as a masterclass workshop where startups, tech leaders, unicorns and key stakeholders can engage in constructive dialogue, gain valuable insights, and forge connections. This masterclass will work as a ‘guru mantra’ for Atmanirbhar Naya J&K that will seek to transform employment seeking youngster into employment generators, they added.

Director LEAD mentioned that InnoLEAD will be a first of its kind event in the region that will provide an opportunity to all the young people of J&K who are building a startup or even thinking about one. “The entrepreneurs will be invited to come and talk about their venture, access and collaborate with industry leaders and experts in order to refine their business and growth plans through this workshop,” he added.

He said the Event seeks to address the growing demand for a central hub that facilitates limitless connections, collaboration, and knowledge sharing among participants. Through InnoLEAD, LEAD continues its commitment of promoting sustainable development and providing solutions to overcome various challenges in J&K.

“One of the speakers of the Event, Abhinash Manghani is the CEO of ITC WelcomHeritage. Similarly, Pravin Rajpal (Founder Director of World Innovation Network) and Dinesh Prasad (Co-Founder and Director of Navars Edutech),” the Director informed while adding that many more leading entrepreneurs, startup founders and innovators are expected to participate in the Event which will be held at Four 4 Lords Resort at Birpur, Jammu.