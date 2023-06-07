DDC Member, DC Rajouri launch construction of 7 km PMGSY road at Hubbi

Excelsior Correspondent

RAJOURI, June 7: District Development Council Member, Shazia Kouser and District Development Commissioner (DC) Rajouri, Vikas Kundal today launched the construction work on a 7-kilometer road under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) from Hubbi to Bugyalkote.

Being constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 8.84 crore, the ambitious road project would benefit around a population 15,000 souls living in the area.

On its completion, the road is expected to usher in a new era of enhanced accessibility, fostering socio-economic development and empowering the residents in the surrounding areas.

After the inauguration of the work, DDC Member Shazia Kouser emphasized the transformative impact this road would have on the lives of the people of the area. The improved connectivity will not only facilitate safer and more efficient transportation but also provide better access to essential services and amenities, ultimately improving the overall quality of life of the residents.

The District Development Commissioner highlighted the significance of the road project in accelerating the socio-economic development of the area. He reiterated the commitment of the district administration to create a robust road infrastructure to connect rural regions with urban centers, fostering trade, commerce, and overall progress. The road’s completion is expected to unlock new opportunities for economic growth and development, positively impacting the lives of the people residing in the region.