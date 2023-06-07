UPSC Civil Services qualifiers from Jammu call on LG

Excelsior Correspondent

Jammu, June 7: UPSC Civil Services Qualifiers from Jammu division called on Lieutenant Governor Shri Manoj Sinha, at Raj Bhavan today.

The UPSC Civil Services qualifiers including Parsanjeet Kour, Nittin Singh, Namneet Singh, Manil Bejotra, Mohd. Irfan, Dwarka Gaadhi, Abhinandan Singh, Nivranshu Hans, Dr. Iram Choudhary, Aadesh Basnotra shared their journey.

The Lt Governor said the Civil Services qualifiers will soon become pillar of the administration and they must rise up to the expectations of common man. He called upon them to work with commitment to contribute to processes of nation building.