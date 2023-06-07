DC Kishtwar discusses projects proposed under RR plan of Kiru HEP

Excelsior Correspondent

KISHTWAR, June 7: In a significant developmental initiative, District administration Kishtwar today kick started the Paver block laying work on a 12 kilometer path, criss-crossing eight villages of Nagseni Block.

The construction of the Tile Path has been taken under the Resettlement and Rehabilitation (RR) plan of the Kiru Hydroelectric Power Project at a cost of Rs 3 Crore.

Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar, Dr. Devansh Yadav, laid the foundation stone of the mega project in presence of BDC Chairman Nagseni, Mohammad Ashraf; DDC Member Nagseni, Faisal Hussain; Sarpanch Piyass; ACD Kishtwar, Sunil Bhutyal; Tehsildar Nagseni, Majid Jehangir; BDO Anjil Singh; CAHO Kishtwar, Dr. Sanjay Sen and ZEO Nagseni, accompanied the Deputy Commissioner.

Addressing the gathering, Deputy Commissioner Dr. Devansh Yadav emphasized that improved rural connectivity will undoubtedly lead to enhanced accessibility and an improved quality of life for the residents of Nagseni.

Furthermore, the Deputy Commissioner discussed other crucial infrastructure development projects proposed under the RR plan for the area. He directed the concerned executing agencies to expedite the pace of work on additional infrastructure creation, including the Public Health Center (PHC), Cold Storage facility for farmers at the district headquarters and a dairy processing unit at Nagseni, all under the RR Plan.

The Deputy Commissioner also shed light on other initiatives of the district administration, such as free NEET coaching classes for students of Nagseni, ongoing PMAY registration camps, and Hello Kishtwar, an Interactive Voice Response System (IVRS) designed to address people’s grievances over the phone (8470800900). He urged the people to take advantage of these initiatives.

In his remarks, DC Kishtwar emphasized the vital role played by collaborative efforts between the administration and the community in realizing the vision of a prosperous and inclusive society.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar, Dr. Devansh Yadav, also listened to the grievances of the people and redressed them on the spot under the ongoing Block Diwas programme.