Abrogation of Art 370 will end woes of salaried class: Shastri

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 9: President of the National Mazdoor Conference(NMC) Subash Shastri today hoped that the abrogation of Article 370 will remove various hurdles pertaining to long pending demands of State Govt employees, pensioners and daily rated workers by ending woes of salaried and working classes.

“The Prime Minister has on record said that with the abrogation of Article 370, all benefits to Jammu & Kashmir Union Territory will automatically pass on to its employees, we hope that this materialize,” Shastri said while addressing a well attended NMC workers meet at village Khamab in R S Pura.

Shastri dwelled on length about achievements registered in 100 days of Modi led NDA Govt at the Centre and said that the Prime Minister has walked the talk and demonstrated unprecedented firmness of decisions taken during this period. Both the Prime Minister and Union Home Minister Amit Shah deserve congratulations and appreciation on the behalf of people of India, he added.

Urging Prime Minister and Union Finance Minister for releasing 5 percent DA due from July1, 2019, Shastri hoped that the said installment of dearness allowance should be released by the Centre Govt at the earliest. The release of DA installment currently will go a long way in supporting the salaried class and pensioners, especially considering the ensuing festivals season.

While appreciating the polices and decisions being taken by the Central Govt, the Shastri demanded an early setting up of National Wage Commission for evolving National Wage Policy throughout the country, beside total exemption of DA from income tax, enhancing wages of daily rated workers to Rs 600 per day and immediately acceptance of the recommendations of Ashok Lavasa Committee report.

