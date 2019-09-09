70 yrs of Cong rule promoted corruption, betrayal: Raman Suri

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 9: Coming down heavily on Congress for its series of tweets describing 100 days of BJP 2.0 as ‘tyranny, chaos and anarchy’, BJP State Executive Member Raman Suri today said that 70 years rule of Congress promoted of dynastic rule, corruption and betrayal.

In a statement issued here, Raman Suri said it is because of complete success of NDA-I that people voted for BJP to give power to NDA-II and within 100 days of rule, BJP Government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi scrapped Article 370, which was incorporated in the manifesto as well. This itself is a big success that Congress is unable to digest, he said, adding that with this single decision, Kashmir issue and trouble shooters stand finished.

“Still biggest achievement of Modi Government is that it has won the trust of people. Congress, that promoted dynastic rule and still wants to pursue it, doesn’t know that this is for the first time that 73rd and 74th amendments of Constitution of India are being extended to J&K Panchayats and Municipal Corporations to empower common people and strengthen institutions”, Suri added.

He added that Modi Government got delivery of Apache Helicopters within months and strengthened the Nation’s air striking power. No one, other than Prime Minister, launched a campaign against single use plastic and this is going to transform the country. Suri added that corrupt are facing their fate while world is standing by India saying that Kashmir is an internal issue of India, which knows how to handle it.

Second term of Modi Government is going on without corruption and with complete transparency. This is proving to be last nail in the coffin for Congress, which has lost credibility and is now relying on using false and frivolous statements against ruling Government, he stated.