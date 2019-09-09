Finance Deptt clarifies

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 9: Directorate of Accounts and Treasuries, Finance Department Jammu has clarified on the news item titled “Accounts employees take serious exception to pick, choose transfer policy” published on September 9 edition of this newspaper.

Clarifying on the news item, a spokesperson of the Department said that no such Association under the name and style ‘J&K Accounts Employees Association’ with Kulwant Singh Sambyal as its president, which has alleged that pick and choose transfer policy has been adopted by the department, exists in the record of the Finance Department.

He said that most of the employees mentioned in the news item have either been retired or they communicated telephonically regarding misuse of their names barring a few who want to play pressure tactics for their petty personal gains or want to defame the department.

The spokesperson said that the transfer order mentioned in the news item has been issued in the best interest of the administration for smooth and efficient functioning of the Government business and the same comes within the competence of the Director, Accounts & Treasuries, Jammu, who has nowhere violated the Government transfer policy.