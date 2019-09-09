Heavy rush for getting affordable housing scheme applications

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 9: Heavy rush is being witnessed at branches of State Bank of India (SBI) to get applications for Punjab’s first affordable housing scheme..

The scheme is approved by GAMADA and State Bank of India for 187 freehold residential plots to be allotted by draw on 22nd September. The scheme has got a tremendous response from Punjab, Haryana, Himachal, Jammu and Tricity.

This is the first time that limited income group is getting affordable housing with facilities like Swimming Pool, Gym, Club House, Purified Water, Theme Parks, Two tier security and more at Greater Mohali near Aero City and International Airport.

The scheme is valid till September 11 with only 2 days left for the scheme to close. The interested persons can get the application forms from more than 60 branches of State Bank of India or log on mohali.reah.in to apply online.