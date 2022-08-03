AAP seeks in-depth probe in JKFA’s ‘Biryani Scam’

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Aug 3: Raising serious concerns over scam after scam coming to the fore in the Union Territory of J&K, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) today called for an in-depth and fair probe into the scam of the J&K Football Association also known as the ‘Biryani Scam’.

Addressing a press conference, AAP leader Dr. Nasir Nawab expressed serious concerns over the J&K Football Association scam which, he said, is a unique scam in itself as Biryani to the value of over forty-five lakh rupees has been served while a hefty amount has been issued for a non-existing firm for Xerox of papers.

“This is another entry in a never-ending list of scams in Jammu and Kashmir where open loot of public exchequer is going on unabated and the Government is only busy in slogan making.” Dr. Nawab said.

Questioning the status of the probe conducted so far after the scam came to the fore, the AAP leader said that no arrests have so far been made.

“It seems another attempt to hush up a scam and Government agencies seem to believe that Biryani worth over forty-five lakh rupees has been served by the Football Association which however has not been consumed by even a single football player,” he said.

While listing several scams that have taken place in Jammu and Kashmir in recent years, he said that the Aam Aadmi Party is the only political platform that can provide a transparent and corruption-free system in J&K and that the UT needs to understand the same for a better future and transparent system.