Ghosal wins historic bronze medal in CWG squash

Birmingham, Aug 3:

Breaking a long-standing jinx, Saurav Ghosal on Wednesday claimed India’s first ever singles medal in squash — a bronze — at the Commonwealth Games here.

World No.15 Ghosal dominated the contest against England’s James Willstrop from beginning to end, winning 11-6 11-1 11-4 in the bronze play-off.

It is Ghosal’s second CWG medal, having won a mixed doubles silver with Dipika Pallikal in the 2018 Gold Coast edition.

The 35-year-old Ghosal proved too strong for his opponent as he outclassed the Englishman in all aspects of the game, from court coverage to placement of his shots.

Ghosal had lost the men’s singles semi-final 3-0 (11-9 11-4 11-1) to New Zealand’s Paul Coll. (PTI)