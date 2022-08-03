DGP takes stock of on ground deployment, chairs high level meeting to review security arrangements

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Aug 3: The Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh today had a tour of Srinagar City and took stock of on ground deployment and later visited Police Youth Development Centre Srinagar and reviewed its functioning.

The DGP was accompanied by ADGP Headquarters, PHQ, MK Sinha, ADGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, DIG CKR, Sujit Kumar, SSP Srinagar and other jurisdictional officers.

During the tour, the DGP visited many places of Srinagar city which included Noorbagh, Sadepora, Sangam, Eidgah and other areas of the old city. He reviewed on ground security and deployment arrangements. While interacting with the officers, the DGP said that Pakistan is continuously attempting malicious and false propaganda to vitiate the growing peace in J&K and added that JKP along with other security forces has been working and would continue to work for providing better environment to the people.

He later visited Youth Development and Rehabilitation Centre Srinagar and took stock of its functioning. During his visit he interacted with the staff and the affected persons admitted in the centre. The DGP assured all possible help from Police Headquarters for further improving the facilities in the centre.

The staff of drug de-addiction centre apprised the DGP regarding the function of the centre. During the current year a total of 2451 OPD and 247 IPD drug affected persons have been treated in police drug de-addiction centres in the UT.

Meanwhile, DGP Dilbag Singh today chaired a high level meeting at PCR here to review the overall security scenario and arrangements regarding the celebration of forthcoming Independence Day and 10th Muharram-ul-Haram functions.

ADG CRPF, J&K Daljit Singh Chodhary, Special DGP CID, J&K RR Swain, IG CRPF Ops Kashmir, Manvinder Singh Bhatia, ADGP (Coord) PHQ Danish Rana, IG CRPF Srinagar Ops Sector, Charu Sinha, ADGP Kashmir Zone, Vijay Kumar, IG BSF FTR, Hqrs Kashmir, R.B. Singh, IGP Traffic Vikramjit Singh, DIG CKR, Sujit Kumar and SSP Srinagar, Rakesh Balwal attended the meeting at PCR here. ADGP Security J&K, Dr SD Singh Jamwal and District SSPs of Kashmir Zone attended the meeting through video conferencing.

At the very outset of the meeting, the DGP sought reports from the officers about security arrangements and deployment plans put in place for the smooth and peaceful conduct of 10th Muharram and the Independence Day celebrations in twin capital cities and all district headquarters across J&K.