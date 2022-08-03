Nitu, Hussamuddin assure India of two boxing medals

Birmingham, Aug 3:

Nitu Ganghas showed her ferocity to demolish Northern Ireland’s Nicole Clyde in the women’s 48kg category and assure India their first boxing medal at the ongoing Commonwealth Games here on Wednesday.

Soon after Mohammad Hussamuddin defeated Tryagain Morning Ndevelo of Namibia in a 4-1 split verdict to advance into the semifinals of the men’s 57kg and fetch his second consecutive CWG medal.

The 28-year-old from Nizamabad had won bronze in Gold Coast four years ago. Hussamuddin had to work hard for the win as it was a fiercely contested bout and could have gone either way.

Earlier, the 21-year-old from Dhanana district in Bhiwani, Nitu dominated the first two rounds against Clyde before the bout was abandoned with the outcome only going one way.

Making her CWG debut, Nitu had big shoes to fill in the weight category of the great MC Mary Kom, who injured herself during the selection trials held before the mega event.

The Indian contingent had trained in Ireland before coming to Birmingham and that helped Nitu in the fight against Clyde.

“It was my first bout against her but we trained in Ireland together two weeks ago and did the touching and everything. (PTI)