Former legislator, President J&K JDU call on LG

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Aug 3: Former legislator, Surinder Ambardar, and President J&K Janta Dal United (JDU), GM Shaheen called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at the Raj Bhavan here today.

Surinder Ambardar accompanied by Dil Afroza Qazi and Shabbir A Qazi of SSM College presented a book on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the Lt Governor.

He also discussed various initiatives and developments made in the J&K’s education and industrial sectors, besides other matters.

GM Shaheen expressed gratitude to the Lt Governor led UT Government for the progressive policies and unprecedented reforms brought for rapid development and growth in J&K. He also discussed with the Lt Governor various matters pertaining to better connectivity, development of tourism and power sectors, and the progress on Jal Jeevan Mission. He was accompanied by Sh Khurshid Naqati, State organizer JDU.

The Lt Governor while interacting with the former legislator and JDU leader observed that the UT administration is fully committed to continuously working for touching new levels of development and prosperity in Jammu Kashmir. He urged the public representatives to remain dedicated to the welfare of people of J&K.