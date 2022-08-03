Weightlifter Lovepreet claims bronze

Birmingham, Aug 3:

India’s Lovepreet Singh won a bronze in men’s 109 kg to continue the country’s medal rush in weightlifting at the Commonwealth Games here on Wednesday.

The 24-year-old son of a tailor from Amritsar lifted a personal best of 355 kg, including a new national record of 192 kg in clean and jerk, to finish third on the podium.

A steady Lovepreet improved from 157kg to 163kg in his final attempt of snatch to be joint second with Canadian Pierre-Alexandre Bessette. However, the intense competition got the better of him in the clean and jerk, as he slipped to third position.

“I could not have been happier. This was my first big competition at the International stage and I produced my best ever show to return with a medal,” said the former Commonwealth junior champion.

Junior Nyabeyeu of Cameroon claimed the gold medal with a total lift of 361 kg, while Jack Opeloge of Samoa bagged the silver by lifting 358 kg in the event.

Lovepreet could have joined his father’s business, but his family wanted to make him a sportsperson, and his journey began at the age of 13 by training at the DAV Ground.

“Like every other athlete I too faced a lot of hardships, including financial constraints, but my parents ensured that I kept going.” (PTI)