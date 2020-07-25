8 die in Kashmir, J&K toll 308

367 test +ve, tally crosses 17000 mark

Fayaz Bukhari

SRINAGAR, July 25: Eight more patients who had tested positive for COVID-19 died today, taking the total number of deaths in Jammu and Kashmir to 308 as 367 people in Kashmir tested positive for Coronavirus taking the J&K tally to 17305.

Eight patients who died include a 70-year-old woman from Safa Kadal, Srinagar, a 60-year-old man from Peerbagh, Srinagar, a 75-year-old man from Rawalpora Srinagar, a 48-year-old woman from Kantbagh, Baramulla, a 72-year-old man from Brain Nishat, a 65-year-old man from Nowgam Bandipora, a 67-year-old man from Nibripora Bandipora and a 53-old-man from Pampore Pulwama.

A 70-year-old woman from Safa Kadal who was admitted to SKIMS hospital on July 20 with bilateral pneumonia died today.

A 60-year old man from Peerbagh in Srinagar who was admitted in SKIMS Soura on 18th July died today.

A 75-year-old man from Hakeembagh Rawalpora in Srinagar who was admitted on 18th July after testing positive for COVID-19 died today. He was suffering from ARDS, pneumonia and other ailments.

A 48-year-old woman from Kantbagh Baramulla who was admitted on July 22 with ADRS, thyroid and other ailments after testing positive for COVID-19 died today.

A 72-year-old man from Brain Nishat in Srinagar who was admitted on July 20 with multiple ailments died at SKIMS on this afternoon.

A 65-year-old man from Nowgam Bandipora who was admitted on 23rd July to SKIMS Medical College Bemina with multiple ailments died today.

A 67-year-old man from Nibripora in district Budgam who was on oxygen, died at home, where his sample was taken by a team of district hospital Budgam which tested positive for COVID-19.

A 53-year-old man from Pampore in Pulwama who was admitted at CD hospital on 24th July with pneumonia and other ailments died today.

With eight more fresh deaths, the total numbers of deaths have reached to 308 in J&K including 286 from Kashmir division and 22 from Jammu division.

In Kashmir 367 people tested positive today for Novel Coronavirus taking the number of positive cases in J&K to 17305 including 13669 from Kashmir and 3636 from Jammu division.

They include 145 from Srinagar, 18 from Baramulla, six from Kulgam, 11 from Shopian, 20 from Anantnag, 10 from Kupwara, 62 from Pulwama, 56 from Budgam, 30 from Bandipora and nine from Ganderbal.

An official said that 356 samples from Bandipora district were processed at virology lab of SKIMS Medical College Bemina and 28 tested positive. One sample from Baramulla district was also processed at the lab and it tested positive.

As per officials figures, 3793 positive cases including 86 deaths and 1518 recoveries are from Srinagar, 1758 including 63 deaths and 1109 recoveries are from Baramulla, 1443 including 916 recoveries and 26 deaths are from Kulgam, 1363 including 20 deaths and 886 recoveries are from Shopian, 1151 including 21 deaths and 728 recoveries are from Anantnag, 1018 including 644 recoveries and 16 deaths are from Kupwara, 1194 including 594 recoveries and 16 deaths are from Pulwama, 1040 including 611 recoveries and 21 deaths are from Budgam, 591 including 396 recoveries and 8 deaths are from Bandipora and 318 including 149 recoveries and 6 deaths are from Ganderbal.