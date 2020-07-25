Nadda puts all speculations of early Assembly poll in J&K to rest

Khanna terms Aug 5 historic day

Avtar Bhat

JAMMU, July 25: Putting all speculations to rest about the holding of immediate Assembly elections in J&K UT, BJP national president, Jagat Prakash Nadda today asked his partymen to work for strengthening the organization and leave the idea of elections from their mind for the time being as situation is not ripe for the same as yet.

Addressing a virtual meeting of office bearers of J&K BJP from New Delhi today, Nadda said that elections will not be held in J&K soon and the party men in the Union Territory have enough time to strengthen the organization at grass root level. “You have ample time to go to people in every nook and corner of J&K to apprise them of the party’s policies and welfare programmes as holding of Assembly elections in the UT will take some time”, he added.

“The elections can’t be held in view of prevailing COVID-pandemic and till the delimitation process is completed in the J&K”, he said, adding “the elections to the Assembly will only be after delimitation of Assembly segments in the UT and till then you have to leave this from your mind”.

Terming the August 5, 2019 a historical day for J&K and Ladakh when the controversial Articles 370 and 359 (a) was annulled by Narendra Modi led BJP Government at Delhi, he said a new dawn has ushered in the two UTs after this decision. “A new dawn of progress and prosperity has started now in J&K and it will tread on the path of development and growth”, he added.

Lambasting opposition parties for indulging in baseless and unnecessary criticism, Nadda said BJP is the party which works 24X7 and when all the opposition parties remained in lockdown it was only BJP which was in unlock and it continued public service throughout the country with a missionary zeal of social responsibility. During this period the party provided food packets to 20 crore people in the country, he added.

While giving full credit to Prime Minister, Narendra Modi in launching a decisive battle against the deadly COVID pandemic, Nadda said that timely decisive actions by PM saved the nation from disaster and sudden onslaught of the pandemic. He said “It is because of timely decisions of Modi Government that we are in a better position to counter COVID- 19 infection by having sufficient dedicated hospitals in operation with sufficient oxygen beds, ample testing labs as well as capacity of manufacturing sufficient PPE kits etc”.

Focusing on the strengthening the party up to booth level, he made a reference to “Sarv Sparshi BJP” asking party to reach every individual irrespective of caste, colour, creed or sex in each and every corner of J&K and laid emphasis on involvement of more youth in the party.

Nadda, lauded the BJP activists from J&K for the level of dedication they have shown in serving the needy through the lockdown period. He disclosed that during the lockdown period the party activists from top to bottom level were activated for serving the mankind with dedication. He said that in Pan India, more than 19 crore food packets, five crore ration kits, five crore face masks, sanitizers and similarly other essential commodities were distributed by BJP activists.

He also paid homage to BJP leader, Waseem Bari, Armed personnel and all others who sacrificed their lives in J&K while fighting terrorism.

National general secretary BJP in charge UTs of J&K and Ladakh, Ram Madhav was also present in the virtual meeting.

Besides Nadda, national vice-president and Prabhari J&K Avinash Rai Khanna, J&K BJP president, Ravinder Raina and Union Minister in PMO, Dr. Jitendra Singh addressed through virtual (digital) mode from their respective places.

Addressing the virtual meeting BJP national vice president and Prabhari J&K, Avinash Rai Khanna said August 5 this year will be observed all over the two UTs of J&K and Ladakh by maintaining social distancing. Terming the day as important for both BJP and UTs of J&K and Ladakh, Khanna said that last year too they observed ‘Sewa Saptha’ in connection with PM Modi’s birthday at Srinagar in Kashmir in September and large number of people participated in it. Later the Indoor games were also conducted in Kashmir in which 935 youth from Valley participated, he added.

Urging the party men to go up to booth level with BJP’s message and programmes, he said the party should mostly concentrate on that booth which it finds is weak. “Besides, the BJP activists should link the people with themselves on social front also as the party basically believes in the philosophy service to mankind”. By adopting this type of strategy the BJP can increase its mass base much more in the UT and party workers will be more closer to masses, he added.

He enumerated various “Sewa” programmes like plantation, Safai Abhiyan, distribution of essentials etc. which could be undertaken in the society from the historic day of August 5.

Union Minister in PMO, Dr. Jitendra Singh said that the populous nation like India was saved with timely action by PM Narendra Modi. He talked in detail about the concept of “Aatma Nirbhar Bharat” launched by PM and said “Self-reliance doesn’t mean that we have to limit ourselves and not keep updated or become part of development, rather it means that we have to advance by pushing ourselves to manufacture even small things like nuts & bolts”.

He said that Narendra Modi granted about 10% of GDP for fueling “Aatma Nirbhar Bharat” mission and helped small businesses to big ones, SCIs to MSMEs and from farmers to labourers not to make this nation self reliant only but strong also.

Ravinder Raina, in his presidential note, paid respect to Waseem Bari, his father, brother all others who laid down their lives. He appreciated the steps taken by Modi Government for tackling the menace of COVID- 19. He provided the details of all the relief programmes undertaken by party activists during Corona Lockdown in J&K. He said that party activists in J&K are on forefront to provide any type of assistance to the needy like distribution of dry ration kits, food packets, face masks, hand sanitizers, helping the stranded persons through BJP help lines etc. He also provided details on current political, social and economic scenario in J&K and various programmes during the “Pakhwara from August 5 to 20.

Ashok Kaul discussed all the forthcoming party programmes with the party leaders and asked them to ensure successful programmes during the “Pakhwara from August 5 to 20.

He also discussed their details minutely with the party leaders.

Former BJP State president and Dy CM, Dr. Nirmal Sigh, former State president and MP (Rajya Sabha, Shamsher Singh Manhas, former State president, MP Lok Sabha, Jugal Kishore Sharma, former State president and ex-Minister, Sat Sharma, former Deputy CM, Kavinder Gupta, party vice president Dr Narinder Singh addressed the meeting from Jammu office.

BJP office bearers, party district presidents and party Morcha presidents throughout the J&K participated in the meeting through virtual mode.

Sunil Sharma conducted the proceedings of the meeting. Dr. Narinder Singh and Dr. D. K. Manyal presented the vote of thanks. Dr. Pardeep Mahotra recited the Vande Mataram. Aseem Gupta read report on the “Feed the Needy” programme undertaken by the party activists. Tilak Raj Gupta read the details of Sampark Abhiyaan by the party. Sunil Sharma paid respect to all those who lost their lives during previous months including security personnel, armed forces, BJP activists and common masses.