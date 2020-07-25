Lockdown in 4 districts but cases surge as 176 more test Corona +ve in Jammu

Tehsildar, BDO, 4 Bank staffers, 2 docs, many officials positive

3 Raj Bhawan officials, 4 from DC Jammu office report positive

JKP’s ‘Encounter Specialist’, several cops infected

Sanjeev Pargal

JAMMU, July 25: Even as weekend lockdown kept the people indoors in three districts of Jammu, Udhampur and Rajouri, it has been extended in four tehsils of Samba district but there was no let up in spike in Coronavirus cases with 176 more persons today testing positive, the highest being 66 in Jammu district even as 41 persons were treated and discharged from various COVID hospitals.

Three officials of Raj Bhawan Jammu, four employees of DC office Jammu, a woman Tehsildar, a Block Development Officer (BDO), a Treasury Officer, an ‘Encounter Specialist’ of Jammu and Kashmir Police in the rank of Inspector, two doctors including a Consultant posted in Ramban hospital, a Sales Tax Department official posted at Lakhanpur, two officials of SBI and one each from J&K Bank and Grameen Bank, a female Health official deployed at Jammu Airport, 3 textile mill workers, several employees from Government offices, hospitals, District Court, three drivers of officers, a GMC Rajouri staffer and number of security personnel including many from local police today reported Corona positive in Jammu region.

Sixty six persons including 14 with no travel history tested positive for COVID-19 in Jammu district, the highest for the district in a single day so far.

Late tonight, three officials of Raj Bhawan Jammu and four from DC office Jammu including a female tested postive for Coronavirus. The DC Jammu officials had no travel history while two officials of the Raj Bhawan had returned from Srinagar.

Meanwhile, strict lockdown began today with all shops, business establishments, major markets, hotels and majority of Government offices except those dealing with essential services remaining closed. Shops of even karyana, vegetables and fruits were also shut by the police in most parts of Jammu district. However, medical shops remained open.

Traffic was off the roads. Only few private vehicles could be seen on the City roads. The lockdown was voluntarily and police didn’t have to make much efforts to enforce it.

Shutdown was also complete in Udhampur and Rajouri districts with people confining themselves in houses except emergency cases. No major incidents of violation of lockdown were reported from any of the three districts. Traffic on Jammu-Rajouri road via Akhnoor was also off.

Lockdown in the three districts will continue till 6 am on Monday.

District Magistrate Samba Rohit Khajuria has extended lockdown in Samba, Ghagwal, Bari Brahamana and Vijaypur tehsils of Samba district till 5 am on June 30. However, essential services will remain functional.

Of 66 positives in Jammu district, over 30 were security personnel including many from JKP who had returned to duty after availing leave and had travel history.

A woman Tehsildar hailing from Sunjwan and posted in Relief Department here, a Sales Tax Department official deployed at Lakhanpur, who was a resident of Upper Shiv Nagar and a female Health worker posted at Airport tested positive in Jammu district.

Other positives of Jammu district include a doctor, two persons from Sunjwan, 3 civilians from Kachi Chawni, 57-year-old from Nanak Nagar, shopkeeper from Bakshi Nagar, 36-year-old from RS Pura, 47-year-old from Pallanwalla, five persons from Channi Himmat, a youth from Gadigarh, 32-year-old youth from Trikuta Nagar, 34-year-old from Jourian, a youth each from Gandhi Nagar and Simbal Camp, middle-aged man from Arnia, 49-year-old from Kanachak, an official of Grameen Bank with no travel history, 16-year-old girl quarantined at a private hotel, a youth from Janipur, middle-aged man from Chowki Chowra, Akhnoor, 36-year-old woman from Sunjwan, two elderly persons from Channi Himmat, a youth from Phallain Mandal, 40-year-old woman and 44-year-old man from Miran Sahib, 39-year-old from Batehra, 32-year-old from Jagti, 55-year-old from New Plot and 25-year-old from Talab Tillo.

Thirty four persons today tested positive for COVID-19 in Rajouri district including a Jammu and Kashmir Bank official, a Government Medical College (GMC) worker, a Revenue Department official, one journalist from Nowshera, three JKP personnel, two BSF jawans and two Municipal workers, according to SSP Rajouri Chandan Kohli.

Other positives of Rajouri district include three each from Sunderbani and Budhal, two from Kalakote and nine persons from Ward Nos. 1, 4, 5, 7, 9 and 12, majority of which were Red Zones. Rest of the positives were travelers.

A 98-year-old woman from Kalakote was successfully treated for the virus in GMC Rajouri in 17 days and discharged today.

Twenty seven persons have reported positive for the virus in Kathua district, District Magistrate OP Bhagat said.

Of 27 positives, 16 were CISF personnel, four CRPF jawans and one each from Assam Rifles, ITBP and JKP.

Three other positives of the district were workers of a textile mills and a woman contact of already positive person from Ward No. 14.

Meanwhile, 2078 persons today crossed Lakhanpur to enter Jammu and Kashmir.

Eighteen persons today reported Corona positive in Doda district including a BDO posted in Bhaderwah but under orders of transfer who hailed from Vasik Dhera Bhaderwah, an ‘Encounter Specialist’ police Inspector of Bhaderwah who was reinstated sometime back after remaining suspended for long time, a Treasury Officer in Gandoh, three drivers of ADC Bhaderwah, CEO Bhaderwah Development Authority and Additional SP Bhaderwah hailing from Chinta, Bhalla and Qilla villages and three pregnant women from Shigni Gandoh, Alni Gandoh and Sartingal Bhaderwah.

Other positives of Doda district include two employees of Tehsil Office Gandoh hailing from Ichair and Guruka Gandoh, another official of ADC Bhaderwah, three CRPF jawans from Bhaderwah, a JKP jawan from Changa Gandoh, a District Court employee of Ramban hailing from Vasid Dhera Bhaderwah and one person from Udrana who was sampled during random testing.

In Ramban district, an Anesthesia Specialist posted in Ramban, a staffer of Chief Medical Officer (CMO) and a Nurse deployed at Primary Health Centre (PHC) Sanasar were among nine persons who tested positive for COVID-19.

Other positives of Ramban district include an SBI official and a pregnant woman, CMO Ramban Mohammad Fareed Bhat, who has gone into quarantine after his staffer tested positive, said. Rest of the positives of Ramban were from Red Zones and contacts of already positive persons.

Of 10 positives in Kishtwar district, three each were CRPF and JKAP personnel and two from CISF. A shopkeeper from Chatroo tested positive in the district, DC Kishtwar Rajinder Singh Tara said. A traveler also tested positive in the district.

Four persons today reported positive for Coronavirus in Samba district.

They include an SBI official hailing from Ward No. 5 Vijaypur, an SSB jawan, a 42-year-old man from Ward No. 10 Budhwani Samba and 43-year-old male from Madhya Pradesh.

SSP Samba Shakti Pathak said all four have been shifted to COVID Care Centres.

Four persons including a police constable posted at Behram Gala on Mughal Road tested positive for COVID in Poonch district.

Three other positives in Poonch district include a Bihari labourer from Kishan Ganga and two other travelers.

Two persons reported Corona positive in Reasi district including an ATM Security Guard at Thapa Chowk Reasi and a 33-year-old police constable with travel history of Kashmir who was under quarantine at School Training Centre (STC) Talwara.

Two persons including a 23-year-old youth from Ramnagar and a CRPF personnel from Bengaluru posted in Udhampur tested Corona positive in Udhampur district.

With today’s positives, Jammu region has total of 3636 Corona cases including 1647 active cases. There have been 1967 recoveries and two deaths in the region.

Forty one Corona patients were today discharged from various COVID hospitals in Jammu region including 15 in Samba, 11 Kathua, 10 Jammu, four Poonch and one in Rajouri district.

Thirty new Corona cases were reported from the Union Territory of Ladakh today taking total cases to 1276 including 514 in Leh and 762 in Kargil and active cases to 216—175 in Leh and 41 in Kargil. As many as 1057 Corona patients have recovered in Ladakh—338 in Leh and 719 in Kargil while there have been two Corona casualties.

Of total positives, 29 were admitted in COVID hospitals, 66 were in home isolation, 12 in COVID Care Centres and 108 in Facility Isolation.