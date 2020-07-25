LG reviews development scenario, COVID-19 mitigation measures in Poonch

*e-inaugurates various development projects

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 25: Continuing the string of outreach program to assess the ground situation and to initiate developmental programmes as per the wishes of people, Lieutenant Governor, Girish Chandra Murmu today visited border district Poonch.

He was accompanied by, Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Sanjeev Verma, Inspector General of Police Jammu Mukesh Singh , Chief Engineers of different engineering wings & HoDs of various line departments. Among others who were present on the occasion were DDC Poonch Rahul Yadav, SSP Poonch Ramesh Angral and all district and sectoral officers.

During his visit, Lt Governor handed over cheques of Rs.5 lakh each to the six NoKs of border shelling victims and distributed 13 motorized tricycles to specially abled persons. He also laid foundation stone of synthetic Hockey turf at Model Boys Higher Secondary School, Poonch and 135 meter span bridge with an estimated cost of Rs. 24.98 cr, besides e-inaugurated various development projects of public utility worth Rs. 32.07 cr.

The Lt Governor interacted with almost a dozen delegations drawn from different quarters and corners of this hilly border district which included several Ex-Legislators of the district including Jahangir Mir, Shah Mohammad Tantry, Pradeep Sharma, BDC chairpersons, President & Vice President of municipalities, border area residents, various traders associations, civil society members from Poonch, Mandi, Mendhar and representatives of various political parties to take first hand appraisal of development scenario, needs and issues of this hilly border district besides reviewing the pace of various development projects under execution.

The delegations put forth various issues and specially the problems being faced by the border residents who are dealing with unabated shelling from across the border on daily basis, besides up-gradation of primary health care facilities and power scenario, strengthening of road connectivity in the border areas.

Among others demands delegations also sought Government attention on tapping tourism potential by bringing this district on tourism map besides opening of medical and professional colleges, early completion of Polytechnic College at Sathra, completion of Loran Tangamarg road connecting Poonch with Kashmir valley, early start of work on 50 MV solar project at Loran, bringing Mendhar town under municipal limit, special drive for recruiting border’s residents in defence forces, police and paramilitary forces, construction of more bunkers and a host of other issues.

The delegations also stressed on reviving of ancient glory of Poonch town by renovating historical buildings, development of alternate road ring road connecting outer periphery areas of Poonch city like police line to Battar Nala for decongestion traffic from main town Poonch.

While interacting in details with delegations, the Lt. Governor said that UT Government is committed for equitable developments of all the regions with special emphasis on hilly and far-off regions so that agenda for the welfare of most relegated sections of the society is realised. He assured the delegations that the infrastructural and manpower lacuna will be filled on mission mode with special focus on improving road connectivity, health infrastructure, power and drinking water. He also directed the district administration to ensure availability of requisite medical equipment like digital X-rays, CT scan etc, besides gensets in all health institutions to ensure round the clock operation.

The inaugurated development projects included 140M (1109.90 lacs) & 150M double lane motorable bridges worth (532.92 lakh); one at Mankote, Mendhar and another at Kulani, construction of two FJBs 25M (46.99 lakh) & 28M (61.28 lakh); one over Suran river at Pharoo and another at Bagnuwali over the same river, another FJB at Chack Banola (74.16 lakh) over Chungan Nallah, upgradation of Harni BG road up to 7km (220.97 lakh), construction of road from Hathi Matha to Davi Mang, (278.00 lakh) construction of CHCs buildings one at Mendhar (406.21 lakhs) another at Jhullas, (30.00 lakh) water supply scheme Kotian Langiote, (398.40 lakh) WSS Dum Harmutta, (39.60 lakh) up-gradation of power transformer 1.6MVA to 3.15MVA at Jhullas, (8.10 lakh).