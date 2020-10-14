6 more Corona deaths in Jammu, 264 new cases

8 from Indira Chowk, 7 BC Road test +ve

66 COVID cases in Ladakh

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 14: Six persons died of COVID-19 in Jammu region and 264 new cases were reported today, 128 of them in Jammu district while 401 persons recovered from the virus.

Eighty one persons tested positive for Coronavirus during Rapid Antigen Testing (RAT) in Jammu district today.

They include eight from Indira Chowk Bus Stand, seven BC Road, three Janipura Colony, two each Pacca Danga/Jhullaka Mohalla, Vikram Chowk, Gorakh Mandir Nanak Nagar and one each at Purani Mandi, Raj Tilak Road, Raghunath Bazaar, Sanjay Nagar, Rehari Colony and Sarwal.

In rural areas, nine each tested positive for pathogen at Bishnah and Pallanwalla and two each at Sub District Hospital Jagti, Kot Bhalwal and Marh.

A 70-year-old man from Lakar Mandi Janipura in Jammu district who was co-morbid and positive for Coronavirus since 7th October died in the Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu today. Two elderly persons from village Chakroi of Suchetgarh in RS Pura tehsil and Sainik Colony succumbed to the virus and ailments at the Military Hospital and private hospital at Amritsar respectively.

A retired officer and practicing lawyer died of COVID-19 in Rajouri while 53-year-old man from Rakh Badali in Udhampur district died of COVID Pneumonia in the GMC Jammu. A 73-year-old man from Jib Tikri in Udhampur district, who died in an accident, tested positive for the virus posthumously in the GMC Kathua.

With these deaths, Jammu region’s COVID casualties have gone up to 443 with Jammu district at top of the tally. The district wise deaths include 230 Jammu, 45 Rajouri, 40 Doda, 29 Kathua, 25 Udhampur, 24 Samba, 22 Poonch, 11 each Kishtwar and Ramban and six in Reasi district.

Among 128 COVID positive cases reported in Jammu district today, 126 were locals and two travelers.

Of 23 positives in Poonch district, the highest of 11 belonged to Mandi and four each to Poonch town, Mendhar and Surankote while among 20 cases of Rajouri, nine hailed from Kandi, four Rajouri, three Kalakote, two Sunderbani and one each to Nowshera and Darhal.

All 11 Corona positive cases in Doda, nine each Kathua and Ramban, 13 Samba, 28 Kishtwar and five in Reasi district were locals while 19 of 21 cases reported from Udhampur district were locals and two travelers.

Of 401 persons who recovered from the virus today, 150 were from Jammu district, 85 Doda, 42 Kathua, 31 Samba, 23 Kishtwar, 22 each Rajouri and Poonch, 13 Reasi, 10 Udhampur and three in Ramban district.

Jammu region now has 34226 Corona cases. However, there are only 3842 active positives as 29942 have recovered from the virus while there have been 443 casualties.

Meanwhile, the Union Territory of Ladakh today reported 66 new Corona cases—60 in Leh and six in Kargil district taking Corona tally to 5304.

Ladakh has 979 active cases while 4261 have recovered.

There have been 64 Corona casualties including 26 in Leh and 38 in Kargil