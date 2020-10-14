Pawan Kotwal inaugurates training programme on NGDRS, e-Stamping

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 14: For extending National Generic Document Registration System (NGDRS) in the remaining 15 districts of the UT of J&K, Inspector General of Registration, J&K, Dr Pawan Kotwal today inaugurated three day training programme on NGDRS and e-Stamping for Registrars and Sub Registrars, here today

Dr. Kotwal, while addressing the trainees (Registrars and Sub Registrars), stressed take keen interest in the hands on training for smooth roll out of NGDRS in the remaining districts. He reiterated that no manual Registration shall be allowed after November 1, 2020. He extended gratitude to the team SDU, Pune for their technical support in launching the NGDRS in Jammu and Kashmir.

This training programme is aimed at enhancing the capacities of the Registrars and Sub Registrars. The similar training programme is being conducted at Srinagar, Dr Kotwal added.

The training programme was coordinated by Additional Commissioner (Central) Rishpal Singh, who emphasized on the practical understanding of the software to avoid the serious errors during the Registration of document.

The training programme was conducted in collaboration with SDU, Pune and SHCIL.

Sr. Technical Director NIC, Pune Rajesh D. Bhusari, gave a power point presentation on NGDRS through Video Conference. Thereafter, Rafiq Ahmad Jaral, Tehsildar Headquarter with IGR, J&K, gave live demonstration of NGDRS software and acquainted the officers limpidly about the steps and process involved in the software.

The Registrars and Sub Registrars of Poonch and Rajouri districts navigated through the process of NGDRS software and SHCIL module and learned its handling. They will further reinforce the understanding by practical experience in the Sub Registrar Offices of Jammu North, Jammu South and Jammu Khas. The officers were also acquainted with the locking of e-stamps by SHCIL representative Harmandeep Singh (Branch Head of SHCIL).