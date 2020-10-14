Handwara Police Cricket League concludes

Glad to see we all are working together for peace, progress: DGP

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 14: Expressing his pleasures during the conclusion ceremony of Handwara Police Cricket League, DGP Dilbag Singh said I am glad to see that we all are working together for peace and progress in Jammu and Kashmir.

The DGP was the chief guest of the closing ceremony of the tournament which was inaugurated by the Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, RR Bhatnagar on October 3.

“I am also glad to see that a large number of people participated in the success of this Cricket tournament especially youth, organized by J&K Police,” DGP said.

The DGP congratulated the budding players and assured them to provide full support by the Police. He advised the youth to strengthen the bonds of brotherhood, use their energy in positive activities and contribute to the peace mission of Jammu and Kashmir.

The DGP presented trophies to the winner and runner up teams and also awarded cash prizes to individual players for clinching Man of the Series and ‘Man of the Match’ of the tournament.

The final match was played between Spartans Cricket Club Handwara and Brothers’ Eleven Ramhal in which Spartans Cricket Club emerged as winners of the tournament.

The DGP was accompanied by ADGP CID RR Swain and IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar during the closing ceremony. DIG North Kashmir, Mohammad Suleman Choudhary, CO 7 Sector Brig, Mahipal Singh Rathore, SP Handwara Dr GV Sundeep Chakravarthy and others officials were also present during the function.