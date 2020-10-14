CEC inaugurates 5 KV solar plant

Excelsior Correspondent

KARGIL, Oct 14: Chairman and Chief Executive Councillor, LAHDC, Kargil Feroz Ahmad Khan in presence of the Executive Councillor for Social Welfare Aga Syed Mujtaba Mosavi and Deputy Commissioner and CEO, LAHDC, Kargil Baseer ul Haq inaugurated 5 KV capacity solar rooftop power plant at Kendriya Vidayalaya (KV), Trespone here.

With this, KV Kargil became the first school in India to get green school status.

BDC chairperson TSG Haji Tahir Hussain, Project Director, Kargil Renewable Energy Agency (KREDA) Kargil Kacho Ahmad Khan, Principal KV K S Pathania, Principal Jawahar Navodaya Vidayalaya (JNV) Kargil, parents and community members were present on the occasion.

CEC while congratulating the Principal KV, teachers, parents and community members on starting up of the solar power plant in the school urged them to ensure its judicious utilization.

He hailed the teachers for their efforts towards imparting quality education in the institution and exhorted upon them to continue to work with similar level of dedication in future. He also assured to extend all possible support to KV from LAHDC Kargil to achieve its goals towards realizing objectives of imparting quality education.

Underlining the potential of solar energy as a clean and pollution free source of energy in Kargil, the CEC said that it will be the prime source of energy for electricity generation in the times to come and LAHDC has initiated a slew of measures in harnessing the solar energy to make Kargil carbon neutral.

Deputy Commissioner and Chairman KV Kargil Baseer-ul-Haq directed the Principal KV Kargil to make creative display of important events and personalities in the school campus so that the students can be benefitted from such activities.

The Chairman KV also asked the Principal KV to install a TV screen at the entrance of the school to display 3 general knowledge questions there every day which he stated will go a long in enhancing the knowledge level and boosting the morale of the students on a daily basis.

Later, the local representatives of Trespone and adjoining areas urged upon the CEC and DC Kargil to make special provision for quota for the students of Trespone village for their admission in the KV.