50 road projects under PMGSY-III approved by UT Level Standing Committee

Excelsior Correspondent

LEH, Aug 19: To provide connectivity, by way of an all-weather road with necessary culverts and cross-drainage structures, operable throughout the year, 50 upgradation road projects proposed under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, PMGSY-III was approved by the UT level Standing Committee for sanctioning and monitoring under the chairmanship of Advisor Ladakh Umang Narula.

Under these projects, 419 km of road at an estimated cost of Rs 489.22 crore will be constructed in the Union Territory. The aim is to connect the unconnected habitations as part of a poverty reduction strategy and ensure sustainable management of the rural roads network under the PMGSY.

Commissioner/Secretary, PWD, Ajeet Kumar Sahu, informed the meeting that the department has set a target of constructing 500 km of roads in Ladakh under PMGSY-III selected based on an objective criterion fixed by the Ministry.

Superintending Engineer, Tashi Chombel apprised the meeting that the identified road would improve the connectivity to various existing medical, education, agricultural and other Government facilities.

Advisor Narula asked the concerned to ensure timely completion of work and meet the targets in the set timeline.

The meeting was also attended by all Administrative Secretaries; Director Accounts & Treasuries, UT Ladakh; ADC Leh; Joint Director, DIPR Ladakh; Chief Engineer PW (R&B), and AD planning.