Every Indian is legacy holder of Mahatma Gandhi: CJI Justice NV Ramana

TIRUPATI, Aug 19: Supreme Court Chief Justice of India Justice NV Ramana said that it was an honour for every Indian to be a Legacy holder of Mahatma Gandhi and his non violence campaign for independence of the country.

On Friday the CJI participated as chief guest at The Rahul convention Center on unveiling the book Sathya Shodana Mahatma Atmakatha printed by local MLA B Karunakar Reddy. Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) Executive officer AV Dharma Reddy was also present.

Speaking on the occasion the CJI who will redeem office on August 26 congratulated the Tirupati MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy for bringing out a timely and valuable account of Mahatma Gandhi’s nonviolent struggle for India.

Justice Ramana said residents of Tirupati were fortunate for two visits of Mahatma Gandhi.

He also lauded Karunakar Reddys contribution to politics, from his early beginnings as a leftist with qualitative contributions.

Earlier, in his welcome address Bhumana Karunakar Reddy said his book was a small attempt to ensure that the future generations should take lessons from the non violence strategy of Mahatma Gandhi.

Thereafter Bhumana and TTD EO Dharma Reddy presented a Gandhi statue to CJI.

District collectors K Venkataramana Reddy (Tirupati), Dr M Harinarayana (Chittoor) and PS Girisha ( Annamaiah) and TMC mayor Shirisha, Commissioner Anupama Anjali TTD EO AV Dharma Reddy were present. (UNI)