Underwater Sports C’ship begins at Nigeen

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Aug 19: Three day Bakeman Underwater Sports Championship-2022, organised by Underwater Sports Association, commenced at Water Sports Centre Nigeen, here today.

The event was inaugurated by Syed Shahid Afzal Zadie, president Swim-N-Survival Society Kashmir in presence of Riyaz Wani noted swimming expert, Yasir Makhdoomi secretary Underwater Sports Association of J&K along other prominent members of Association and Society.

More than 115 swimmers from different age categories participated in different events.

Mohammad Eisa Kozgar finished first in 100m Bi Fin (12-13year), while Saulah Bilal Khan and Ibrahim Khan stood 2nd and 3rd respectively, besides Sheikh Momin Bin Tariq finished first in 100m Bi Fin (11 years and below), while Inaam Ullah and Zaid Bin Riyaz remained 2nd and 3rd respectively.

Zainab Bint Riyaz finished first in 50m Fun Race Girls, while 2nd and 3rd positions were secured by Tazkiya Zehra and Anabia Chesti respectively, whereas Zoobiya Tariq finished first in 100m Freestyle Girls, while Zahrah Afaq Beg and Fatima Imran stood 2nd and 3rd respectively.

The event was organized by Underwater Sports Association of J&K and sponsored by Swim-N-Survival Society Kashmir, Shah Steel House and Bakeman Home Appliances.