50 Feature Films, Short Films, Documentaries From 11 Countries To Be Screened At Jammu Film Festival

JAMMU, Apr 8: The third edition of the Jammu Film Festival commenced with a grand opening at Abhinav Theatre in Jammu on Thursday.

The festival will screen 50 feature films, short films and documentaries from 11 countries, and it will run till April 9. In addition to the screenings, the festival will also host side events like panel discussions, a red carpet, a culture showcase, and a painting exhibition.

The venue was beautifully decorated with art installations, and the festive ambience was further enhanced with lively folk dances outside the hall to welcome the guests.

The opening ceremony was a grand affair, with all the guests being felicitated after traditional lamp lighting.

The festival witnessed parallel screenings of 25 feature films, short films and documentaries from countries like Iran, India, France and the United States. The audience comprised of students, artists, art lovers and people from all walks of life.

The festival began with parallel screenings in all three halls, and the screenings were jam-packed with audiences. The opening section of the festival showcased short films and a documentary from countries such as Iran, India, France, and the United States, including Nahid, Kav Kav, Fatih the Conqueror, Sandhanam, and Liturgy of anti-tank obstacles.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Guest, Vivekananad Rai (IRS), Director of Tourism, said, “I am delighted to be a part of the Jammu Film Festival. The festival has been instrumental in promoting tourism in Jammu and Kashmir and has provided a platform for filmmakers to showcase their talent.”

Celebrity Guest, M.K. Raina, a renowned theatre and film personality, said that he was glad to be a part of the Jammu Film Festival. “The festival provides an opportunity for artists to showcase their work, and I am delighted to see the talent on display here”, he said.

Neha Jalali, Joint Director at the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India, also graced the event with her presence. K.K Khosa, President of K.P. Sabha Jammu, was also present as a guest of honour.

The festival also witnessed the attendance of several other notable guests, including M.K. Yogi, Dr T.K. Bhat from ASKPC, B.B. Bhat, President of Zeesta Devi Srinagar, P.N. Shad, a renowned poet and writer, and Ruby Wazir from Mumbai.

“The response on day one has been overwhelming. The festival has received a total of around 100 entries from 16 countries, which is a testimony to its growing popularity in festival circuits. The Jammu Film Festival has been instrumental in promoting cinema in Jammu and Kashmir, and we are delighted to see the response we have received from delegates from all over India”, Festival Director Rakesh Roshan Bhat said.

The audience also enjoyed an interactive session with the celebrity guest, M K Raina, hosted by the Festival Director Bhat.

The Festival’s Jury Head, Mushtaq Kak, said, “The Jammu Film Festival has become a platform for filmmakers to showcase their talent. It is heartening to see the quality of films that are being showcased here.”

Bharti Kaul, Vice President of Vomedh, expressed her delight at the response the festival has received, saying, “We are overwhelmed by the response that the Jammu Film Festival has received. It is our endeavour to promote cinema in Jammu and Kashmir, and we are delighted to see the support we have received from sponsors and film enthusiasts.”

Retd Wing Comm Ashok Saraf, Advisor to Vomedh, said, “The Jammu Film Festival has become a prestigious platform for filmmakers to showcase their work. We are delighted to see the response we have received, and we hope to continue to support the festival in the future.”

The day concluded with a screening of the documentary by Sakal Bhatt, Exile and Exodus – Forgotten Tragedy – Nadimarg Massacre. Around 25 feature films, short films, and documentaries were screened on the festival’s first day.

Delegates from all over India attended the event, and the audience included students from many colleges, artists, art lovers, and people in general.

Notably, three female documentary directors, Sakal Bhat from Delhi, Abanti Sinha from Kolkata, and Neha Sharma from Chandigarh, were present at the festival. The key team members of the feature film Trek to Neverland, including its lead actor Eklavya Sood from Himachal, were also present. The jam-packed audience was thrilled to witness such a fantastic line-up of films.

Vomedh, the renowned organization that organized the festival, has received immense support from key sponsors like Tourism and JKAACL. The festival has also received support from LA Shield, the associate sponsor, food partner VR events, and others like Vision Infotech, JK Cine Association, Prayag Films, Moon Light Shawls, Royal Dogras, Ideogram Technologies and Rifk Entertainment.

According to the festival management officials, the festival’s opening day was a grand success, and audiences are looking forward to the rest of the festival, which includes panel discussions, red-carpet events, cultural showcases, and painting exhibitions. With such a fantastic lineup of films, Jammu Film Festival promises to be a treat for film lovers and art enthusiasts. (Agencies)