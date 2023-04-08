Abrogation Of Article 370 Heralded New Era Of Development In J&K: Kiren Rijiju

Union Law Minister conducts public outreach cum mega legal awareness camp at Udhampur

UDHAMPUR, Apr 8: Union Minister for Law and Justice, Kiren Rijiju, today conducted an extensive tour of Udhampur and convened a public outreach cum mega legal awareness camp there.

“Abrogation of Article 370 has heralded a new era of unprecedented growth and development in Jammu and Kashmir”, maintained the Union Minister while addressing the gathering at the camp. He said that rapid growth and development taking place in the UT is clearly visible which is being appreciated by one and all.

These changes are visible in the field of development like completion of mega projects, progress on ongoing developmental works and implementation of different centrally sponsored schemes in J&K, he added. He said, the present dispensation is trying it’s best to bring Jammu and Kashmir on the glorious path of development.

Union Minister expressed satisfaction over implementation of several government schemes in the district. He appreciated the efforts of district administration as well as various departments for effective implementation of government schemes on ground.

He added, after 2014 the path of development under the leadership of Prime Minister of India has set new records. He said, the present government is providing banking and mobile service connectivity in every village of the country.

Referring to abundant natural assets and scenic splendor of the UT, Union Minister said, Jammu and Kashmir has huge tourism potential which can be exploited in numerous ways.

Union Minister emphasized effective implementation of various developmental initiatives like Jal Jeevan Mission ‘Har Ghar Nal Se Jal’ and many more path breaking developmental projects undertaken by Central Government to shape the developmental profile of J&K in a better direction.

Regarding Khelo India and Fit India initiatives, Union Minister informed that various activities are being organized across Jammu and Kashmir to inculcate moral values and promote sportsmanship among the students besides focusing on sports infrastructure development.

Union Minister called upon the officers to make dedicated efforts towards taking the benefits of all government schemes to the targeted sections of the society.

Chief Justice, High Court of J&K and Ladakh, N. Kotiswar Singh elaborately explained about the legal rights besides highlighting different schemes launched by the government for the benefit of public. He briefed the gathering about the functions of National, State, District and Tehsil legal Services Authorities and provisions as envisaged in the Legal Services Authorities Act. He added, Justice is the first deliverable to be secured for the citizens as envisaged in the preamble of the constitution, which can only be accomplished by providing the legal aid to the weaker sections of the society.

On the occasion, different government departments like Agriculture, Horticulture, Sports, Social Welfare, Handicraft, Handloom, Animal and Sheep Husbandry, District Industries and Commerce, KVIB and others had set up awareness stalls for disseminating information about welfare and other schemes launched by the governments.

Union Minister along with Chief Justice inspected the stalls and also interacted with the staff members and beneficiaries of various schemes. He had a detailed review of implementation of schemes on ground and besides seeking feedback from the beneficiaries.

Later, Union Minister distributed sports kits under Khelo India, sanction letters under PMEGP, financial assistance, sanction letters under Tejaswini and Mumkin Scheme, wheel chairs, hearing aids under ADIP. He also handed over Power Tiller Machines under farm mechanization Capex budget UT sector among the beneficiaries.

Justice, Tashi Rabstan, Judge, High Court of J&K and Ladakh, Executive Chairman, J&K Legal Services Authority; Justice, Rahul Bharti; Justice Vinod Chatterji Koul; Justice Rajnesh Oswal; Justice Mohan Lal; Justice Rajesh Sekhri, DDC Chairperson, Udhampur Lal Chand; Principal Secretary to Chief Justice, M K Sharma; Secretary Law Anchal Sethi, Vice Chairperson DDC, Juhi Manhas Pathania, President MC Dr Jogeshwar Gupta, DIG Udhampur- Reasi Range, SSP,DDC Councillors, BDC Chairpersons and other district officers were present on the occasion.