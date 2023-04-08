Two Held For Stealing Seized Articles Including Heroin From Court Complex In J&K’s Rajouri

Jammu, Apr 8: Two persons were arrested for stealing seized articles including four kilograms of heroin from a high-security court complex in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district, a senior police officer said on Saturday.

The theft inside the ‘Malkhana’ of the court complex had taken place on the intervening night of April 3 and 4, prompting the authorities to suspend five police personnel including an officer.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Rajouri) Amritpal Singh said the accused have been identified as Mohd Showket Gujjar and Mohd Taj, both from Poonch district.

The stolen property including four packets of heroin worth crores of rupees in the international market, fake currency notes with a face value of Rs 1 lakh and a mobile phone were recovered from Showket, he said.

After registering a case, special teams were constituted who analysed CCTV footage at various locations and questioned suspected persons, leading to the arrest of the two main accused, the SSP said.

He said both the accused confessed their involvement in the crime and stolen items have been recovered.

The SSP said the involvement of the duo in other cases of theft is being looked into. (Agencies)