5 women among 9 more die of Corona, 276 test +ve

Positive cases from Sectt, colleges, schools

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 8: Seven persons, three of them women, died of Coronavirus in Jammu region where 276 new cases were reported today, the maximum being 89 in Jammu district, all locals, followed by 47 in Poonch while 961 patients recovered from the virus.

As usual, Jammu district accounted for highest number of 89 Corona cases. Two Corona fatalities, both women, were reported from the Union Territory of Ladakh.

Forty eight persons tested positive for COVID-19 during Rapid Antigen Testing (RAT) in Jammu district.

They include one from Civil Secretariat, one from Government MAM College, two GGM Science College, one from Government Girls Higher Secondary School (Girls) Bakshi Nagar, one from ZEO Office Satwari and two from Government Degree College Paloura. A total of 1147 samples were taken in these offices for testing.

In the rural areas, two positive cases were reported from Akhnoor, one Bishnah, three Kot Bhalwal, two Marh, eight RS Pura and three Sohanjana.

Three members of a family from Trikuta Nagar and four doctors also tested positive for the virus in Jammu district.

Among three Corona fatalities in Jammu district, one each was reported from Bishnah, Raipur Bhalwal and Old Janipura.

A 48-year-old woman from Bishnah, 70-year-old man from Raipur Bhalwal and 54-year-old woman from Old Janipura succumbed to COVID-19 and co-morbidities in the Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu today.

A 50-year-old man from Galote in Udhampur district, who was also co-morbid and positive for the virus died in the GMC Jammu where he was admitted on 28th September.

A 65-year-old man from Samba, who was suffering from multiple ailments and was infected by pathogen, also died in the GMC Jammu. He was under treatment since September 28.

A 75-year-old woman from Doda died of ailments and Coronavirus in the GMC Doda while a 58-year-old man of Jarnail Mohalla in Poonch died in Ludhiana where he was under treatment for ailments and COVID-19.

Two women died of COVID-19 in Kargil district in the Union Territory of Ladakh.

One of them was 56-year-old and hailed from Stongday Zanskar while the other was 65-year-old from Sankoo.

The Union Territory of Ladakh now has 63 Corona deaths—26 in Leh and 37 in Kargil district.

With today’s deaths, Jammu region’s Corona toll has gone up to 409 including 212 in Jammu district, 39 Rajouri, 38 Doda, 28 Kathua, 24 Samba, 22 Udhampur, 18 Poonch, 11 each Ramban and Kishtwar districts and six in Reasi.

Among 17 new cases reported in Udhampur district today, three were CRPF jawans of 187 battalion, and one each from BSF, District Police Lines (DPL) and ADMO.

Of 17 cases in Reasi district, four were police constables, five workers of AFCON Company working for the Railways, one Health Department official, two locals and three contacts of positive persons.

Kathua district reported 43 cases including 13 from urban areas which were picked up for sampling today while 30 others were contacts of positive persons.

All 34 positive cases in Rajouri, 10 Doda, 11 Samba, eight Ramban and 15 in Kishtwar district were locals while 27 of 47 cases in Poonch were locals and rest 20 travelers.

Among 961 persons who recovered from the virus today, 471 belonged to Jammu district followed by 89 Kishtwar, 87 Reasi, 81 Doda, 70 Poonch, 61 Samba, 48 Udhampur, 22 Rajouri, 17 Kathua and 15 in Ramban district.

Jammu region now has 32785 Corona cases. Of them, 27092 have recovered while there were 5284 active positives. There have been 409 Corona casualties.