Come clear on COVID testing, verify complaints on entry management at Lakhanpur: Rana

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 7: Cautioning against complacency, National Conference Provincial President Devender Singh Rana today urged the administration to come clear on COVID testing across Jammu in view of sudden drop in the number of fresh cases and to verify the widespread complaints about laxity at the entry point to J&K at Lakhanpur

“Jammu remained at edge for over a fortnight with alarming rise in the corona cases that has made the people extra conscious, which is imperative also for combating the infection but any leniency in testing could be detrimental to public health, given the experience of Delhi”, Rana said while interacting with various delegations that called on him with their problems, and called for strict guard against community spread of the virus.

The Provincial President also referred to the disturbing reports from Lakhanpur about entry of people into Jammu and Kashmir and alleged complaints of irregularities being committed there by indulging in unscrupulous practices by some black sheep. He reiterated deployment of senior administrative officers in monitoring the situation and taking cognizance of widespread grievances of the people. He said the government has to be responsive and accountable as well. Any mishandling could whitewash the entire exercise, he added.

He stressed the need for further galvanising the health management to meet the challenge posed by pandemic and sought necessary wherewithal like uninterrupted supply of oxygen and fully functional ventilators in the Government Medical College and Associated Hospitals besides peripheral health institutions. He said the people are highly sceptical about the facilities in the wake of reported deaths due to oxygen deficiency. This lack of confidence has to be reinforced by replenishing the supplies on the war footing basis. The Government will have to redouble efforts and ensure adequate facilities besides ensuring the proper care of medicos and paramedics in terms of PP Kits and other preventive requirements, he said adding that the COVID frontline warriors were doing excellent jobs in the given circumstances.

He also called for complete synergy between various agencies of the Government for effective corona management, saying this is need of the hour given the complete shift in normal way of life. Every segment of the society in every age group is feeling stressed and their anxieties are needed to be minimised by assuring robust health management.

The delegations raised various issues and sought the indulgence of the Provincial President in getting these resolved at appropriate quarters.