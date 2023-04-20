Five Soldiers Martyred As Terrorists Ambush Army Vehicle In J&K’s Poonch

DE Web Desk

JAMMU, Apr 20: Five army personnel were martyred after terrorists ambushed their vehicle in Poonch area of Jammu and kashmir taking advantage of heavy rains and low visibility, officials said on Thursday.

Another soldier was seriously injured in the incident and was evacuated immediately to the Army Hospital at Rajouri, they said.

“Today, at approximately 1500 hours, one Army vehicle, moving between Bhimber Gali and Poonch in the Rajouri sector was fired on by unidentified terrorists, taking advantage of heavy rains and low visibility in the area. The vehicle caught fire, due to likely use of grenades by terrorists,” the Northern Command Headquarters said in a statement.

It said the five deceased personnel belonged to the Rashtriya Rifles Unit and were deployed for counter terrorist operations in the area.

Operations are in progress to trace the perpetrators, the statement said, adding further details are being ascertained.

Earlier, a Jammu-based defence spokesperson had said the soldiers were killed after their vehicle caught fire while moving from Bhimber Gali to Sangiot in Poonch.

Army and police personnel have rushed to the spot, which is 90 kilometres from Poonch.

Anguished by the tragedy in Poonch District (J&K), where the Indian Army has lost its brave soldiers after a truck caught fire. In this tragic hour, my thoughts are with the bereaved families, tweets Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

I am deeply anguished by the loss of lives of brave Army personnel in a tragic incident at Poonch. Their rich service to the nation will never be forgotten. My thoughts are with the bereaved families, tweets Office of LG J&K