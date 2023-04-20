J&K | Group Of Musicians Alleges Fraud, Demands Inquiry Against Top Official

Srinagar, Apr 20: A group of musicians on Thursday accused a top Jammu and Kashmir administration official of committing a “fraud” on them by withholding full payment for their performance at the Dubai Expo last year.

Addressing a press conference, Kashmiri singer and J-K Artists Association convenor Mehmeet Syed charged the current Handloom and Handicraft Department Director Mehmood Shah of committing “fraud” and demanded an inquiry against him.

When contacted, Shah said, “With respect to remuneration, the Performance Fee has been paid in accordance with the rates notified by the Cultural Academy, J-K.” “Pertinent to mention, an amount of Rs 17 lakh (approximately) was spent on the boarding and lodging of these 11 artists, who were part of the cultural troupe,” he added in a statement.

Syed, however, said Shah, then the director of the Department of Industries and Commerce, booked the group to perform at the Dubai Expo during a 15-day trip and committed to pay each of them Rs 2.25 lakh.

“We performed there for 12 days. The commitment was for the payment of Rs 2.25 lakh. But they have not kept their promise. We have not received even 20 per cent of what we were promised,” she said.

When asked if they would approach the anti-corruption bureau or the courts, and whether they had any proof to support the allegation, she said it was a verbal commitment and there was no written commitment.

“When there is a group of artists (for performing at an event), there is only verbal commitment. Mehmood Shah had committed to us,” she said.

For the past one year, they have dodged the group members on one pretext or the other, she said.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha was also present at the expo.

The popular singer claimed the event had a budget of Rs 5.5 crore and a verbal commitment was made to each artist for a payment of Rs 2.25 lakh.

“When we returned, we were dodged, and we came to know that a proposal has been made and Rs 5.5 lakh was written there to pay the cultural group as a lump sum amount – which means only 22 per cent of what they committed to us,” she alleged.

“It is a fraud with us. An inquiry be conducted to ascertain where the Rs 5.5 crore budget go when the genuine people were not paid,” she demanded.

Another famous singer, Waqar Khan, said, “It is very painful that it happened to us”.

“On one hand, the LG is saying they are promoting art, but, on the other, there is no justice for us. It is about our dignity, our art, our respect, our honour, and not about money,” Khan said.

He said the officials “dodged” them till the time budget lapsed.

Shah said Ficci was given the responsibility of managing the Dubai Expo 2020 event.

Due to a delay in the submission of the bills by FICCI and a change of guard at JK Trade Promotion Organisation and their shifting to treasury operations caused the delay in payment. The amount on account of liabilities is expected to be paid to FICCI, who in turn shall make the payments to the concerned vendors, he added. (Agencies)