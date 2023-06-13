JAMMU, Jun 13: Mild earthquake tremors of 5.4 intensity were felt across Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday afternoon.
The earthquake was felt across various parts of UT.
There were, however, no immediate reports of any damage caused to any property, when this report was being filed. Officials said that the epicentre of the quake was Doda.
Mild Earthquake Of 5.4 Intensity Jolts Jammu And Kashmir
